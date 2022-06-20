Casual elections for 16 posts in village and town panchayats in Erode to be held on July 9

Nominations can be filed from June 20 to 27

Casual elections for the posts of 14 village panchayat ward members and two town panchayat ward members will be conducted on July 9.

A release from District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni said that local and urban bodies elections were held in the district in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and new candidates were elected. Due to death, resignation by elected representatives and various reasons, 16 posts remained vacant as on April 30, 2022.

The wards where the posts are vacant: Singampatti (ward 2) in Ammapettai panchayat union, Kuppandampalayam (ward 4) in Anthiyur, Periyapuliyur (ward 3) in Bhavani, Thoppampalayam (ward 3) in Bhavanisagar, Kottu Pullampalayam (ward 1) in Gobichettipalayam, 46 Pudur (ward 1) in Modakkurichi, Getticheviyur (ward 10) and Polavapalayam (ward 5) in Nambiyur, Karukkupalayam (ward 6) in Perundurai, Ukkaram (ward 4) in Sathyamangalam, Kanakkampalayam (ward 1), Nanjai Puliyampatti (ward 3) and Perumugai (ward 11) in T.N. Palayam and Talamalai (ward 2) in Talavadi panchayat union. Likewise, town panchayat ward member posts are vacant in Ammapettai (ward 2) and Athani (ward 3).

The release said that nominations could be filed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 20 to 27. Scrutiny of nominations would take place on June 26 and withdrawal of nominations by 3 p.m. on June 30. Polling would take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 9 and votes would be counted on July 12.

A total of 15 polling stations would be established for conducting polls to 14 posts in village panchayats while two polling stations would be established in town panchayats.