Caste organisation bats for Kongu Nadu

Kongu Vellalak Goundargal Peravai, in an executive meeting held here on Saturday, has demanded bifurcation of the State to form Kongu Nadu.

A resolution passed at the end of the meeting said just as districts or assembly or parliamentary constituencies were divided based on population for administrative convenience, the State should be bifurcated to form Kongu Nadu for the development of people in the western region.

It urged the DMK government, which had announced ₹2,500 crore to be spent on park development in Chennai, to spend ₹1,500 crore for the region’s development.

The organisation also extended its support to the State Government on the Mekedatu issue.