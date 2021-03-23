Cash, valuables seized

COIMBATORE

23 March 2021 23:53 IST

Election surveillance teams seized a total of ₹ 11,04,180 from three persons and gold and silver worth ₹ 80 lakh from another person during vehicle checking conducted in the limits of three Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Coimbatore City Police, a flying surveillance team of Thondamuthur constituency found 1,598 g gold and 1,362 g silver worth ₹ 80 lakh from the car driven by Gnanenthiran at the Edayarpalayam junction.

The gold and silver were seized for want of documents.

In Singanallur constituency limit, a static surveillance team stopped the vehicle of N. Sivakumar of Kannampalayam near Sulur and found ₹ 9,63,180 with him. The money was seized.

A flying surveillance team from Coimbatore South constituency seized ₹ 76,000 from A. Vishnu of Venkitapuram during a vehicle check on Sivasamy Road at Ram Nagar.

Similarly, a static surveillance team of Singanallur constituency seized ₹ 65,000 from K. Siva of Sowripalayam during a vehicle check on G.V. Residency – Uppilipalayam Road.

The teams deposited the seized gold, silver and cash in the district treasury, said the release.