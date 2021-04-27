Cash stolen from Tasmac outlet

COIMBATORE

27 April 2021 00:29 IST

In what appears to be an act of capitalising on the night curfew on Saturday and the complete lockdown on Sunday, ₹ 10.72 lakh and liquor bottles were stolen from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) outlet in Coimbatore city.

The supervisor of the Tasmac outlet at Lawley Road – Maruthamalai Road junction found that the cash and some bottles of liquor were stolen when he came to the store on Monday morning. He informed the R.S. Puram police that the outlet was locked at 9 p.m. on Saturday. According to him, ₹10,72,270 - the collection from the sales on Friday and Saturday - was kept in a locker. He could not deposit Friday’s collection on Saturday as it was a bank holiday. E.S. Uma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Coimbatore City Police, said special teams were trying to find out the exact time of the incident. The teams were checking visuals from road-facing surveillance cameras in the area.

