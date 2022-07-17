Coimbatore

Cash stolen from photo studio in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem July 17, 2022 18:06 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 18:06 IST

Miscreants decamped with cash from a photo studio here on Sunday.

According to the police, R. Saravanan (48) and S. Rajavel (48) of Chinna Tirupathi run a photo studio at LIC Colony in Alagapuram. On Sunday morning, studio manager Murali went to the shop and found the windows inside the studio damaged and the cash stolen.. He alerted the Alagapuram police. After inquiry, it was found that ₹2.30 lakh kept in the studio was stolen. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Salem
crime
Read more...