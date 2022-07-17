Cash stolen from photo studio in Salem
Miscreants decamped with cash from a photo studio here on Sunday.
According to the police, R. Saravanan (48) and S. Rajavel (48) of Chinna Tirupathi run a photo studio at LIC Colony in Alagapuram. On Sunday morning, studio manager Murali went to the shop and found the windows inside the studio damaged and the cash stolen.. He alerted the Alagapuram police. After inquiry, it was found that ₹2.30 lakh kept in the studio was stolen. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
