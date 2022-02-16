Cash, silver anklets seized in Coimbatore
: Flying squad on Tuesday night seized ₹54,000 and silver anklets near Flower Market. said . The squad deposited the cash at the sub treasury in Race Course, according to sources.
Another squad seized 65 pairs of silver anklets, weighing 957 gm, worth around ₹ 63,000, the sources said and added that the squad had deposited the anklets in the Corporation.
