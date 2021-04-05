Coimbatore

Cash seized

Static surveillance teams and flying squads on Monday seized ₹ 2.03 lakh in Mettupalayam and ₹ 1.70 lakh in Pollachi. The teams also seized liquor worth ₹ 4.74 lakh from Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Valparai constituencies.

Monday’s seizure took the total cash seized to ₹ 6.87 crore and liquor to ₹ 74.88 lakh.

Tiruppur

A flying squad team seized ₹ 1.09 crore cash during a vehicle check at Palladam on Monday. Police sources said that the team led by Palladam DSP K. Sriramachandran was engaged in a vehicle check near the Block Development Office at 3 p.m. when they found the cash in a four-wheeler.

The driver claimed that the cash was being transported by a private bank to fill its automated teller machines, but did not produce any necessary documents, the sources added.

The team seized the cash and handed it over to the Returning Officer of Palladam Assembly constituency.

