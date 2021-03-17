Coimbatore

Cash seized

Flying squads and static surveillance teams engaged in checking movement of banned items and Model Code of Conduct violations on Tuesday seized ₹ 2.19 lakh. Data available with the district administration showed that teams in Sulur seized ₹ 1.14 lakh and teams in Kinathukadavu the rest, taking the total cash seized thus far to ₹ 85.03 lakh and liquor seized to 5,917 bottles.

