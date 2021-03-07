Cash seized

Officials engaged in poll duty on Sunday seized ₹1.04 lakh in Mettupalayam Assembly constituency.

Another team of officials seized 24 liquor bottles and 66 other items in Singanallur Assembly constituency, said official sources.

Forms distributed

The day also saw booth-level officers go door-to-door to distribute Form 12-D to enable voters exercise their franchise through postal ballots.

The officers gave the forms to those voters who were over 80 years of age and differently abled, whom they identified from the voters’ list.

The officers also gave the forms to those who had tested COVID-19 positive by obtaining the list of such persons from the office of the Deputy Director, Public Health.

While giving the forms to the COVID-19 positive persons, the officers followed all the safety protocols, the sources added.

The day also saw Assembly constituency-wise training to personnel who would be manning the polling booths.