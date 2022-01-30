Coimbatore

Cash seized in separate incidents

Flying squad officials seized ₹10 lakh from a car during vehicle check near Sooramangalam on Sunday.

A team led by Arivudainambi, Tahsildar, Salem South during vehicle check at Pudhuroad in Sooramangalam intercepted a car and seized ₹10 lakh, which was being carried without necessary documents . According to the officials, the motorist was into real estate business and the money was proceeds from a land deal. .

Similarly, a flying squad team during vehicle checks near Kondalampatti seized ₹7 lakh from a vehicle which was being carried without proper documents.


