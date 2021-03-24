Cash seized in Salem, Erode

Election surveillance teams seized cash to the tune of ₹ 1.40 crore in Erode as on Tuesday.

Cash seized in each constituency: Erode (East) – ₹ 38.08 lakh, Erode (West) – ₹ 8.73 lakh, Modakkurichi – ₹ 17.35 lakh, Perundurai – ₹ 6.06 lakh, Bhavani - ₹ 12.15 lakh, Anthiyur – ₹ 9.20 lakh, Gobichettipalayam – ₹ 22.22 lakh and Bhavanisagar (Reserved) – ₹ 27.06 lakh. A sum of ₹ 55.05 lakh was released after submission of documents.

In Salem, cash to the tune of ₹ 1.93 crore was seized from a mini truck in Salem during the late hours of Monday. A static surveillance team of Yercaud constituency that was involved in vehicle checks at Achangutapatti stopped a vehicle of a private security agency and found ₹1.93 crore in the vehicle. The men in the vehicle claimed that the money was being taken to a private bank in Salem City. Since they did not possess necessary documents, officials seized the money.