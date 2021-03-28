Cash seized in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI

28 March 2021 23:58 IST

Election surveillance officials seized ₹16.5 lakh from a man near Aroor here.

According to officials, during the early hours of Sunday, they received a tip off that cash had been stored in a house in Thiruvika Nagar in Aroor constituency for distribution to voters. On surveillance, they found someone throwing a yellow bag from the house and a stranger picking it and walking away.

The surveillance officials nabbed the man and on checking, they found ₹16.5 lakh in the bag. They alerted Income tax officials and the cash and the person were handed over to them. IT officials are conducting checks at the house.

Erode

Members of the flying squad seized ₹ 4.55 lakh from a provisional store owner at the Solar Junction in the late hours of Saturday.

Officials intercepted a car and found ₹ 4,55,700 in the vehicle. Inquiries with the car owner revealed that he was running the store and was taking the day’s collection to his house. Since he could not produce any documents, the officials seized the cash and handed it over to C. Saibudeen, Returning Officer for Erode (West) Assembly constituency.