Cash seized from truck in Dharapuram

Tiruppur

10 June 2021 22:58 IST

The Tiruppur District Police launched an investigation into the seizure of ₹ 40 lakh from a truck at Dharapuram on Thursday.

According to police sources, a team of police personnel from Dharapuram police station, who were on night patrol, found a truck loaded with cement bags parked on Pollachi Road at around 2 a.m. The personnel approached the vehicle and questioned driver Raghavan (54) and searched the vehicle, during which they found the cash.

The driver claimed that he was taking the cash from Karur district to Kozhikode in Kerala for his relative’s wedding. Following the seizure, the Dharapuram police informed the Income Tax Department on Thursday morning and contacted the driver’s relatives in Kozhikode to report to the police station for verification, according to the sources.

