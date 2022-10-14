Cash seized from middlemen at Regional Transport Office in Erode

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, on Friday raided the Regional Transport Office in Gobichettipalayam and seized ₹ 1,28,500 kept for distribution to officials from middlemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tipoff that officials were receiving money through middlemen, an eight-member team raided the office in the evening and found middlemen with cash. A list seized from them had details of the names of officials and money to be given to them. The middlemen were found in the room of Regional Transport Officer, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Supervisor and other officials. Sleuths also seized mobile phones and driving licences of many applicants that were in possession of the middlemen.

The office has jurisdiction over offices at Bhavani and Sathyamangalam. Inquiry with officials continues.