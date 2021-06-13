Cash relief distributed

SALEM

13 June 2021 21:59 IST

Cash relief for transgender persons sanctioned by the State government was distributed to beneficiaries at the Collectorate recently.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji distributed ₹2,000 each to beneficiaries in the presence of District Collector S. Karmegham, R. Rajendran, MLA, S.R. Parthibhan, MP, and senior officials.

According to officials, 603 persons would benefit in the district and ₹12.06 lakh would be distributed.