Cash relief distributed to transgenders in Salem

SALEM

10 June 2021 22:16 IST

The cash relief for transgender persons announced by the State government was distributed to beneficiaries at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji distributed ₹2,000 each to the beneficiaries in the presence of District Collector S. Karmegham, R. Rajendran, MLA, S.R. Parthibhan, MP, and senior officials. According to officials, 603 persons would benefit in the district and ₹12.06 lakh would be distributed.

