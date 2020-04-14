Coimbatore

Cash relief distributed to street vendors

The Salem Corporation has distributed cash relief of ₹1,000 to 1,812 street vendors registered with the civic body.

According to a release from the Corporation, the civic body distributed cash relief to the tune of ₹ 18.12 lakh to street vendors, registered under National Urban Livelihood Mission and received identity cards from the civic body after they submitted required documents for the relief.

Officials said that of the 2,883 street vendors registered with the Corporation, the relief was transferred to the bank accounts of 1,812 vendors. Steps had been taken to open bank accounts for the remaining 1,071 vendors and the cash would be transferred to them later.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 11:22:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/cash-relief-distributed-to-street-vendors/article31341936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY