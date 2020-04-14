Cash relief distributed to street vendors

The Salem Corporation has distributed cash relief of ₹1,000 to 1,812 street vendors registered with the civic body.

According to a release from the Corporation, the civic body distributed cash relief to the tune of ₹ 18.12 lakh to street vendors, registered under National Urban Livelihood Mission and received identity cards from the civic body after they submitted required documents for the relief.

Officials said that of the 2,883 street vendors registered with the Corporation, the relief was transferred to the bank accounts of 1,812 vendors. Steps had been taken to open bank accounts for the remaining 1,071 vendors and the cash would be transferred to them later.