Cash, passport kept in car stolen in Coimbatore

December 22, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE Unidentified men broke the windshield of a car belonging to a person running a textile mill in Namakkal and took away a laptop, passport and ₹60,000 kept in the vehicle on Wednesday.

According to the police, N. Raveendran, who was here to attend a meeting, found the windshield of the car broken and the valuables missing from the vehicle parked at a hotel.

Based on the incident, the Race Course Police registered a case and are on the lookout for the miscreants.

In another incident, the Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for A. Vasanthakumar, a native of Salem district who was working in a wholesale company in Ganapathy Ma Nagar, who allegedly stole ₹1.5 lakh from the company.

