Cash kept in car stolen in Namakkal

Staff Reporter NAMAKKAL
August 17, 2022 19:40 IST

Unidentified persons stole ₹20 lakh from the car of a real estate businessman at his house in Paramathi Velur here on Wednesday.

M. Balasubramani, 49, of Kottai obtained a loan of ₹8 lakh from a bank on Old Bypass Road and ₹12 lakh from a finance company and kept the cash in his car and returned home. He entered the house and returned and found the cash kept in the back seat missing. He alerted the police.

A team led by Paramathi Velur Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalaiarasan reviewed the CCTV footage. The visuals showed that three persons in two two-wheelers followed him from the bank to his house. After some time, they left the area. Police suspect that they could have stolen the money.

Inquiries revealed that Balasubramani failed to lock the car door when he parked the vehicle in his house. Further inquiry is on.

