March 19, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A flying squad impounded ₹2.61 lakh in cash from a car from Thirupathur here on Harur border. A Harur-bound car from Thirupathur district, belonging to one Udhaya Prakash, was found carrying ₹2,61,500 without the necessary documents. The squad impounded the cash, handed it to the treasury in Harur in the presence of Returning officer of Harur, according to the administration.

