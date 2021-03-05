Cash curb hits sale at cattle shandy

Cattle arrival dropped by 40 % while traders’ arrival by over 65 %

With valid documents mandatory for carrying cash above ₹ 50,000, traders from other districts and States did not turn up for purchasing cattle at the weekly shandy at Karungalpalayam here on Thursday.

Farmers from within the district and from nearby districts bring their cattle to the shandy that is held on Thursdays every week.

Also, buyers from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and a few other States also visit the shandy and purchase cattle. Since the model code of conduct is in force, the Election Commission has mandated that people should have valid documents for carrying cash above ₹ 50,000.

The norms led to poor business at the shandy as most of the traders from other States did not turn up.

Farmers, who brought their cattle to the shandy, said they faced the problem during elections as they would not be able to produce any bills after selling their cattle. “On an average, 950 to 1,100 cattle arrive at the cattle regularly. But today, the cattle arrival dropped by 40 % while traders’ arrival by over 65 %”, said a farmer.

The farmers said vehicle checks and seizure of cash prevented both farmers and traders from coming to the shandy. “Until the model code is withdrawn, transactions will be fewer,” said another farmer.