Cash curb hits sale at cattle shandy

With valid documents mandatory for carrying cash above ₹ 50,000, traders from other districts and States did not turn up for purchasing cattle at the weekly shandy at Karungalpalayam here on Thursday.
Farmers from within the district and from nearby districts bring their cattle to the shandy that is held on Thursdays every week.
Also, buyers from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and a few other States also visit the shandy and purchase cattle. Since the model code of conduct is in force, the Election Commission has mandated that people should have valid documents for carrying cash above ₹ 50,000.
The norms led to poor business at the shandy as most of the traders from other States did not turn up.
Farmers, who brought their cattle to the shandy, said they faced the problem during elections as they would not be able to produce any bills after selling their cattle. “On an average, 950 to 1,100 cattle arrive at the cattle regularly. But today, the cattle arrival dropped by 40 % while traders’ arrival by over 65 %”, said a farmer.
The farmers said vehicle checks and seizure of cash prevented both farmers and traders from coming to the shandy. “Until the model code is withdrawn, transactions will be fewer,” said another farmer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath