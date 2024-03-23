ADVERTISEMENT

Cash and narcotics seized in Krishnagiri

March 23, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A total cash of ₹10,84,600 alongside narcotics worth ₹24,600 was seized in separate incidents over a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday in the district. The cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department. In Bargur constituency, a flying squad seized ₹5,00,000 and a Static Surveillance team seized ₹3,49,500. In Veppanahalli constituency, ₹2,35,100 in cash was seized. In Bargur, a total of 26.348 kg of narcotics worth ₹24,600 was seized. The seized goods included 2.6kg gutka, 22.5kg Hans and 1.25kg tobacco.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US