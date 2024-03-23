GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cash and narcotics seized in Krishnagiri

March 23, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A total cash of ₹10,84,600 alongside narcotics worth ₹24,600 was seized in separate incidents over a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday in the district. The cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department. In Bargur constituency, a flying squad seized ₹5,00,000 and a Static Surveillance team seized ₹3,49,500. In Veppanahalli constituency, ₹2,35,100 in cash was seized. In Bargur, a total of 26.348 kg of narcotics worth ₹24,600 was seized. The seized goods included 2.6kg gutka, 22.5kg Hans and 1.25kg tobacco.

