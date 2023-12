December 21, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ERODE

Unidentified persons broke open the house of a power loom owner and decamped with 25 sovereign gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash. Santhalingam, (65) of Kumaran Street in Sivagiri, had returned home from hospital, where his wife Thilagavathi (55) was undergoing treatment, late on Wednesday when he found the back door of his house broken and jewellery and cash missing from the almirah. He lodged a complaint with Sivagiri police, who have registered a case.

