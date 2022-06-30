Cases to be booked against every person complicit in a child marriage

Cases must be registered against the family members, and guests performing, and participating in child marriage. The District Child Protection Officer, Child Marriage Prevention Officer, Child Welfare Committee, District Social Welfare Officer shall jointly work together and book all persons complicit in a child marriage under the Sections 9, 10 and 11, of Child Marriages Prevention Act, 2006, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said here at the District Child Protection Committee meeting at the Collectorate.

The District Child Protection Committee met with the participation of the Principal Judicial Magistrate Justice Rajasimhavarman, Judicial Magistrate 1 Karthik Azad here.

Chairing the meeting, the Collector urged the Juvenile Justice Board to expedite cases. The Integrated Child Development Services should function jointly with the School Education Department to help identify children in need of care and protection. All 333 village panchayats in the district must have village level child protection committees meet alongside the Gram Sabha meetings and table child protection agendas for discussion.

The authorities of the related agencies were also advised to conduct periodic checks in children’s hostels to ensure the well-being of children.