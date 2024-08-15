GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cases registered against firms in Erode for not declaring holiday on August 15

Published - August 15, 2024 06:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department has registered cases against 82 shops, eateries, commercial establishments, and transport companies for not declaring holiday for their workers / employees on August 15 and also not providing double wages to them.

A release from V.M. Thirugnanasambandam, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), said the officials inspected 105 establishments in Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam on Thursday and found that 82 establishments did not declare holiday for employees and also did not provide double wages. Also, permission was not obtained from the Department for them to work on Independence Day. Hence, cases were registered against these establishments, the release added.

