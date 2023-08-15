Cases registered against firms in Erode for not declaring holiday on August 15

August 15, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Labour Department has registered cases against 91 shops, eateries, commercial establishments and transport companies for not declaring holiday for their workers / employees on August 15 and also not providing double wages to them.

A release from the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) said the officials inspected 117 establishments in Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam on Tuesday and found that 91 establishments did not declare holiday for employees and also did not provide double wages. Also, permission was not obtained from the Department for them to work on Independence day. Hence, cases were registered against these establishments, the release added.