April 06, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Karumathampatti police have registered a case against BJP State president and Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate K. Annamalai under Section 127 (1) of RP Act, for purported violations of Election Commission norms while campaigning.

The police have also registered a case against AIADMK Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate Singai Ramachandran under IPC Sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly) and 341 (Wrongful Restraint).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.