April 06, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Karumathampatti police have registered a case against BJP State president and Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate K. Annamalai under Section 127 (1) of RP Act, for purported violations of Election Commission norms while campaigning.

The police have also registered a case against AIADMK Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate Singai Ramachandran under IPC Sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly) and 341 (Wrongful Restraint).