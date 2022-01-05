Cases registered against 92 without mask

Tiruppur

05 January 2022 23:25 IST

Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Tuesday registered cases against 92 persons, who found without wearing mask in public places.

The police collected a total fine of 18,400 from the violators. The police said that action against persons who violate COVID-19 safety norms was stepped up in view of the surge in the number of new cases and spread of the Omicron variant.

Man held for theft

The Avinashipalayam police in Tiruppur district have arrested a man hailing from Ariyalur district on charges of stealing grocery items worth ₹6,000 from a store.

V. Selvam, a native of Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur, was arrested in connection with the theft at the store at Puliyandipalayam on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.