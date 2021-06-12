Cases registered against 811 motorists

ERODE

12 June 2021 23:37 IST

The district police on Saturday registered cases against 811 motorists for plying on the road without e-registration certificate and also without any valid reason.

Since total lockdown is in force across the district, the police continue to register cases against motorists for various violations in the past 18 days. Barricades were erected at Kalaimadu Silai, Panneerselvam Park, GH Roundabout and Collectorate Junction and vehicles were checked.

Cases were registered against 811 vehicles for plying without valid reasons and without e-registration certificates. Vehicles were seized and kept in open grounds.

Likewise, cases were registered against 278 persons for not wearing masks in public places and were imposed a fine of ₹200 each. A total of 24 cases were registered against the public for not ensuring physical distancing norm.