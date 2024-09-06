Cases registered against 11 persons for road block during protest against eviction in Erode

The Bhavani police have registered a case against 11 persons for staging road block and disrupting flow of vehicles during the protest on Thursday.

During flooding in Cauvery river, water enters houses that are constructed on the river banks and people are evacuated and moved to safe locations. The Madras High Court had ordered encroachments on the banks to be removed and the Water Resources Department (WRD) had identified 133 houses from Bhavani old bus stand to Pandara Appichi Temple area.

Officials decided to disconnect power supply to the houses and had written to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) offices, earlier Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO). The Electricity Board had sought police protection and written letters to the police and the revenue departments.

On Wednesday, PWD officials informed residents that power supply would be disconnected on Thursday.

As the news spread, over 50 residents of Palanipuram, East Street and Srinivasapuram gathered on the Anthiyur – Mettur Pirivu Road on Thursday and staged a road roko disrupting vehicle movement on the busy stretch.

Even as police diverted vehicles, Bhavani MLA K.C. Karuppannan, Bhavani DSP Chandrasekaran, WRD and revenue officials and Bhavani municipal chairperson E. Sinduri held talks with the protesters. Residents said that they have been residing there for over 50 years and refused to relocate. Since talks did not yield results, police picked up 11 persons and lodged them at a marriage hall.

Later, residents withdrew the protest and picketed the taluk office. Officials clarified that they will not be allowed to reside there permanently and alternative land would be provided for temporary relocation. They said eviction drive has been postponed until alternative arrangements are made. A case was registered against the 11 for disrupting traffic for over two hours.

