Cases declining in rural Tiruppur: Minister

10 June 2021 23:01 IST

COVID-19 cases in the 13 panchayat unions of Tiruppur district are on the decline owing to the preventive measures taken by the State government, said Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan on Thursday.

According to a press release, the Minister said after a meeting to review preventive measures in the district that the daily caseload in the rural parts had come down from 629 new cases on May 27 to 268 on Wednesday. Out of the 13,412 persons who were infected in the rural areas, 10,740 had recovered, he said.

A total of 345 fever camps were held between June 1 and June 8 across all panchayat unions, which helped in the detection of 2,642 new cases. Assistance centres for COVID-19 patients were set up at each of the 13 panchayat unions and at the 37 primary health centres in the rural areas. As many as 265 teams were formed for door-to-door survey in the rural areas, according to the release.

Mr. Periakaruppan told mediapersons that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had urged the Central government to increase the allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses for the State and that the State government has also been undertaking efforts in procuring vaccines from overseas.

Prior to the review meeting, Mr. Periakaruppan visited Kanakkampalayam village panchayat in Tiruppur panchayat union to inspect the containment zones, fever camps and COVID-19 care centres. He also distributed kabasura kudineer to the residents, the release said.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Principal Secretary to Government - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department K. Gopal, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Palanisamy, Director of Town and Country Planning B. Ganesan and Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan were present in the review meeting.