Cases booked against 12 for model code violations

Cases were booked against 12 persons belonging to different parties, including two ex-MLAs of Congress, for various model code of conduct violations.
Cases were filed against four Congress men, including the ex-MLAs of Hosur Gopinath and Manoharan, for conducting a meeting in a private hotel without permission. Based on the complaint of special tahsildar of a flying squad here, cases were registered under Under Section 4 (A) (1) (a) of Tamil Nadu Open Place (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 read with Section 171 (H) of IPC.
Similarly, cases were registered against eight others, including some AIADMK and Congress cadres, for painting party symbols on walls, and against DMK men for hoisting party flags.
