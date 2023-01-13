ADVERTISEMENT

Cases against theatre managements as early morning shows cause law and order issues

January 13, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered cases against the management of several threatres in Coimbatore on charges of causing law and order issues by screening special shows of the movies Thunivu and Varisu early on Wednesday morning. The police said that at least six cases were registered against the managements of threatres that screened special shows of the two movies for fans in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the police, they had advised the theatre managements not to screen the movies early on Wednesday morning as it would lead to law and order issues. However, many theatre managements held the special screenings. Cases were registered against them under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Cinema (Regulation) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US