Cases against theatre managements as early morning shows cause law and order issues

January 13, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have registered cases against the management of several threatres in Coimbatore on charges of causing law and order issues by screening special shows of the movies Thunivu and Varisu early on Wednesday morning. The police said that at least six cases were registered against the managements of threatres that screened special shows of the two movies for fans in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the police, they had advised the theatre managements not to screen the movies early on Wednesday morning as it would lead to law and order issues. However, many theatre managements held the special screenings. Cases were registered against them under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Cinema (Regulation) Act.