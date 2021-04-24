Caseload up due to increased testing, tracing: Collector

KRISHNAGIRI

24 April 2021 23:59 IST

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has increased also because of testing and contact tracing, with even mild cases of infection being identified, said Collector Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy here on Saturday.

Addressing the media on the surge in cases and the intervention by the administration, the Collector said, “there needs to be precautionary protocols on part of the public such as physical distancing and masking. Social responsibility and cooperation will help control the pandemic,” Mr. Bhanu Reddy said.

He said there was stock of 8,000 vaccine doses, enough for two days. The vaccines were being added on a daily basis from Chennai as and when the quantity fell. At present, 300 vials of Covaxins were available and predominantly Covidshield was available in the district.

The district added 370 fresh cases on Friday. The total number of people under treatment was 2,162 and of those, 1,337 people were under home quarantine.

Those under hospital care include 71 persons in the government hospital, Krishnagiri, 30 persons at the COVID-19 ward at the Hosur government hospital and 185 persons in private hospitals.

According to the Collector, mild and asymptomatic cases, where oxygen saturation is maintained, are kept under home isolation.

The Primary Health Centres concerned were monitoring the home quarantined and where there was a need for intervention, tertiary care was provided at the government hospital .

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 had only been three.

“This can be because of the streamlined treatment protocol being followed,” the Collector said.

There were a total of 1,230 beds in the district. Of the 594 beds available in the government facilities, only 207 were occupied, making it a 36% occupancy rate. Of the 207 beds, 96 were oxygen dependent.

Private hospitals had 225 beds, of which 205 were occupied. As the cases increased, additional beds were being added; with 30 beds added to the ESI hospital in Hosur, and 167 beds added to private hospitals.