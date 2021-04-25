Caseload remains above 1,000-mark in Coimbatore district for second consecutive day

25 April 2021 23:57 IST

For the second consecutive day, the daily caseload of COVID-19 remained above the 1,000-mark in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The district reported 1,038 new cases on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 6,757.

The Health Department said that 724 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday.

The district’s death toll increased to 714 after a 53-year-old man died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on April 23.

Tiruppur district on Sunday reported 376 new cases. It had 2,404 active cases and 265 persons got discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 79 people tested positive on Sunday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,604. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 on Sunday while 478 people are undergoing treatment.