Caseload falls below 2,000 mark in Coimbatore district

The new cases of COVID-19 fell below the 2,000 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

A total of 1,982 persons from the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and 2,283 persons recovered from the disease.

The Health Department said that the district had 18,274 active cases of the disease on Saturday.

The district’s death toll increased to 1,716 after 27 more persons died of the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 844 new cases, taking the overall tally to 73,751.

The Health Department reported six new deaths, the lowest since May 24, which took the overall toll to 631. The active cases in the district dropped to 16,567, which was the lowest tally since May 28, following the discharge of 1,777 patients on Saturday.

Officials from Revenue Department sealed a knitwear export unit in Neruperichal that was allegedly functioning with more than the stipulated number of employees on Saturday. Officials from Revenue Department, Tiruppur Corporation and City Police were inspecting various units for compliance with the lockdown rules when they found the unit to be operating in violation of the rules, a press release said.

Erode district reported 1,353 new cases, taking the tally to 74,969. While 1,982 persons were discharged, 11,892 continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the death toll to 489.

After several days, the daily caseload reduced below 900 cases a day and 894 cases were reported in Salem on Saturday.

According to health officials, 692 cases were indigenous and 162 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. As per bulletin, 30 deaths were reported in Salem, including nine women patients.

In the Nilgiris, 415 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 25,136. The number of deaths increased from128 to 132 on Saturday while 3,700 persons are undergoing treatment.

In Namakkal, 398 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Four deaths were reported.

In Krishnagiri, 266 indigenous cases were reported and 241 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

Three deaths were reported in Krishnagiri and three deaths were reported in Dharmapuri.