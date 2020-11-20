Caseload drops below 150 mark in Coimbatore

20 November 2020 00:05 IST

The daily caseload of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district dropped below the 150 mark on Thursday with 149 new cases, taking the district’s tally so far to 47,071.

The Health Department said that 183 persons were discharged on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur district reported 93 cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 14,608 cases. With the death of a 68-year-old man, the toll stood at 203. Of the 14,608 cases, 695 are active cases. On Thursday, 72 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 16 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,176. The toll in the district so far was 41. The district administration said that 151 persons were undergoing treatment.

In Erode district, the number of active cases dropped below 400 and stood at 399. While a total of 37 new cases were reported, 92 persons were discharged. One person died, raising the toll to 137. A total of 11,780 cases were reported so far in the district.

Of the 59 cases reported in Salem, 58 were indigenous and one patient returned from Namakkal. Two persons aged 71 and 72 died of the disease in Salem.

In Namakkal, 30 indigenous cases were reported. Dharmapuri reported 16 cases and Krishnagiri 22.