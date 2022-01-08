Caseload crosses 200-mark in Tiruppur district

08 January 2022 21:52 IST

Tiruppur The daily COVID-19 caseload of Tiruppur district crossed the 200-mark after six months as 226 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Prior to this, the district’s caseload was over 200 in the first week of July 2021. No new deaths were reported and the toll remained as 1,028. A total of 62 patients recovered from COVID-19 and 724 patients were active cases in Tiruppur district as of Saturday.

