Case, spot fine, awareness class for two-wheeler riders violating helmet rule

January 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police will conduct a mass drive across Coimbatore city on Friday to take action against people who ride two-wheelers without wearing helmets. Riders who are stopped by the police for not wearing helmets will have to sit through an awareness class.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan instructed the traffic police to organise the drive in which offenders will also be booked for the violation as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. As per the amended Act, riding a two-wheeler without wearing helmet attracts a spot fine of ₹ 1,000.

“The main objective of the drive is not to punish the riders but to create awareness among them on the risks and illegality involved. Awareness classes will be arranged at various locations in the city and riders who are found without wearing helmets will be made to attend them for a few hours,” said N. Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

According to officials with the Traffic Investigation Wing, riding without wearing helmets and speeding are the main reasons for fatalities in accidents involving two-wheelers. Often, pillion riders who do not wear helmets are thrown off in the impact of collisions and become the victims than the riders, they said.

“The Motor Vehicle Act rule applies to the rider and the pillion rider. The fine also applies to both riders,” Mr. Mathivanan said.

On Monday, the east and west units of the traffic police conducted a special drive to check speeding by two-wheeler riders and registered cases against 52 persons. The traffic police are planning to conduct similar drives to create awareness on other violations in the coming weeks.