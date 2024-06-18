Case registered in connection with commotion during fact-finding visit of progressive organisations to Isha Yoga crematorium

The Coimbatore District Police have registered a case against a set of people, alleged to be supporters of Isha Yoga Center, for wrongfully restraining members of progressive organisations who went to an electric crematorium being constructed by Isha Foundation at Ikkarai Boluvampatti village, for a fact-finding visit, on June 14.

The case was registered on June 15 based on a complaint lodged by K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, who led the fact-finding team.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the case has been registered for offences under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 3 (punishment for committing mischief in respect of property) of the The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

In his complaint, Mr. Ramakrishnan has levelled the charges against supporters of the Isha Yoga Center for the commotion and for wrongfully restraining the team, which has also been mentioned in the FIR.

The police, however, said that a set of people were involved in the commotion when the fact-finding team attempted to visit the crematorium under construction.

“The persons who were involved in the offence will be identified in the investigation,” said a senior police officer.

The windshield of a vehicle travelled by the fact-finding team was broken in the incident.

