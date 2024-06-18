GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case registered in connection with commotion during fact-finding visit of progressive organisations to Isha Yoga crematorium

Published - June 18, 2024 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police have registered a case against a set of people, alleged to be supporters of Isha Yoga Center, for wrongfully restraining members of progressive organisations who went to an electric crematorium being constructed by Isha Foundation at Ikkarai Boluvampatti village, for a fact-finding visit, on June 14.

The case was registered on June 15 based on a complaint lodged by K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, who led the fact-finding team.

Isha Foundation undertakes not to operate crematorium before obtaining consent

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the case has been registered for offences under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 3 (punishment for committing mischief in respect of property) of the The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

In his complaint, Mr. Ramakrishnan has levelled the charges against supporters of the Isha Yoga Center for the commotion and for wrongfully restraining the team, which has also been mentioned in the FIR.

Officials complete inquiry into disputed land

The police, however, said that a set of people were involved in the commotion when the fact-finding team attempted to visit the crematorium under construction.

“The persons who were involved in the offence will be identified in the investigation,” said a senior police officer.

The windshield of a vehicle travelled by the fact-finding team was broken in the incident.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.