Case registered against VCK, IMUL, TMMK, and SDPI cadres

December 28, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police on Thursday registered a case against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) district secretary Khaja Moideen, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) councillor Syed Moosa and functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for quarrelling with police officials.

According to police, Mr. Syed Moosa, councillor of Ward 31, along with Mr. Khaja Moideen, arrived at Shevapet police station at around 8 p.m. on Monday and demanded that the police book a case against BJP cadres based on a complaint by DMK functionary Anwar, and allegedly threatened to stage a protest in the station and at the district collectorate. They have been booked under Sections 342, 353 and 147 of the IPC and further probe is on.

