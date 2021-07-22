Case registered against TNSCB engineers

SALEM

22 July 2021 23:43 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption here registered a case against four engineers of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for misappropriating funds under Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojna scheme.

According to official sources, a case has been taken against an executive engineer and three assistant engineers for allegedly providing loans to the tune of ₹14.7 lakh to seven persons who were found to be ineligible to benefit under the scheme. Officials found that the beneficiaries already had concrete roof houses.

