Case registered against three for job fraud in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday registered a case against three persons for cheating a group of youth.

P Nufail (23), from Sulur, lodged a complaint with the City Crime Branch against 39-year-old Dhanya, who was allegedly a fake doctor. She along with her husband Karunanidhi and her car driver were involved in cheating youngsters in the city who were seeking job.

Mr. Nufail said that Dhanya and her husband promised to get jobs in ESI hospital for him and eight of his friends. Together they gave ₹50 lakh to the couple. Even after a few months, they did not get the promised job nor the money was returned to them. When Nufail tried to contact them, they went missing. The City Crime branch has formed a special team to nab them.