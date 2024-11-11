 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case registered against prisoner in Salem

Published - November 11, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

City Police booked a prisoner on Sunday following an alleged altercation with a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) at the court premises on Sunday.

R. Nareshkumar (24), from Kattiyakaranur near Kadayampatti, lodged in Salem Central Prison in connection with a murder case, was escorted to the Salem Sessions Mahila Court by the Armed Reserve Police led by SSI J. Ramanujam (47). According to reports, Nareshkumar requested cigarettes from the SSI, leading to a verbal confrontation during which he allegedly threatened the officer. The incident, captured on mobile phones, was widely circulated on social media.

In response, SSI Ramanujam lodged a complaint with Hasthampatti police on Sunday afternoon. Police have registered a case against Nareshkumar under Sections 296(b), 132, and 351(2) of the BNS, and further investigations are underway.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.