Case registered against prisoner in Salem

City Police booked a prisoner on Sunday following an alleged altercation with a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) at the court premises on Sunday.

R. Nareshkumar (24), from Kattiyakaranur near Kadayampatti, lodged in Salem Central Prison in connection with a murder case, was escorted to the Salem Sessions Mahila Court by the Armed Reserve Police led by SSI J. Ramanujam (47). According to reports, Nareshkumar requested cigarettes from the SSI, leading to a verbal confrontation during which he allegedly threatened the officer. The incident, captured on mobile phones, was widely circulated on social media.

In response, SSI Ramanujam lodged a complaint with Hasthampatti police on Sunday afternoon. Police have registered a case against Nareshkumar under Sections 296(b), 132, and 351(2) of the BNS, and further investigations are underway.