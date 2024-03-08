ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against prisoner for assaulting prison staff in Salem

March 08, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police registered a case against a prisoner for assaulting prison staff on Thursday.

G. Vallarasu (26), a resident of Uripuram in Kolli Hills in Namakkal district, was arrested in connection with a murder case and lodged at Salem Central Prison from February 3 this year. On Wednesday evening, he tried to meet a transgender person, P. Nivya alias Jeganathan (19), who was lodged next to Vallarasu’s room. At that time, prison grade I constable Senthilkumar (47) prevented him. Irked by this, Vallarasu assaulted Senthilkumar. The other staff prevented him and lodged him in the cell. Later, Senthilkumar lodged a complaint with the Hasthampatti police and on Thursday, the police registered a case against Vallarasu under Sections 332 and 353 of the IPC.

